Then there is Karunesh Talwar who talks about panhandlers outside places of worship. One common chant he says is, “If you give me a rupee, God will give you ten thousand." Karunesh goes on to say, if that were indeed true then the transaction ought to be reversed! The person asking for money should give Karunesh a rupee and God would shower him with ten thousand! In fact, everyone could just go around giving the other person money and there would be tons of money dropping from heaven. While everyone knows the chant to be untrue, it remains of the most popular ones. I think there are oodles of behavioral economics crammed into it.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}