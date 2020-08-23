Opinion | Why one should be charitable towards National Education Policy

Behar’s frustration stems from an impatience to witness the unfolding of what he perceives to be progressive educational reforms, however, the manner in which he has gone about it, could be self-defeating. Differentiating between educators who can offer constructive critique and ‘those’ who have been reacting negatively to the policy, he suggests that the latter group’s ‘peeves’ come from apprehensions of a loss of personal power, or setbacks to commercial interest or even from a commitment to opposing the political party in power at the centre. While he does not clarify, which of the different critiques belong to which category of peeves, it is disconcerting to see that instead of understanding what the objections are he chooses to dismissing those raising objections. His assertion that “on the NEP they need to act as educators, not politicians" is deeply problematic. While it is true that “A powerful political party cannot be harmed by opposing an education policy, it would be equally naïve to believe that powerful political parties do not have a clear role/goal in framing education policies to create certain kinds of nations and its citizens. Given this knowledge and recognition, delinking policy from politics is wishful thinking as policies and their implementation do not happen in a political or social vacuum. That this policy has been formulated by a political dispensation with an aggressive Hindutva agenda and which has the political might to implement it is something that Behar cannot fail to recognize. Central to his argument is the ‘principle of charity’, an idea borrowed from philosophy as a rhetorical device. He argues both inadvertent and motivated interpretations of the policy are possible, which may be antithetical to good education. An energetic use of the “principle of charity" from philosophy may be an effective counter to this. This means drawing the best and the strongest possible interpretation of a text and putting one’s might behind implementing that interpretation quickly, thus setting things on a course that would be hard to tamper with later. However, he must see that the critique is about fundamental flaws/gaps in the policy and not (yet) about its implementation.