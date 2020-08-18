Opinion | Why or why not direct monetisation of deficits should wait in India

Moreover, MMT argues that the government should spend ‘today’ and tax ‘tomorrow’ to drain out excess money from the economy, so that excess aggregate demand pressures can be stopped from imparting inflation. But, are we sure the inflation ‘tomorrow’ would be demand driven because the argument holds weight only when inflation ‘tomorrow’ is a result of an increased demand? Also, has Indian phenomenon been of the government taxing more after a period of spending spree? Or has it been more of a hawkish monetary policy stance? This demands an exploration in the present uncertain times. Also, the MMT asserts that a universal job guarantee programme in future can help ‘anchor’ inflation through fixing of a low fixed wage, but in India, where nearly 80% of labour force forms part of the unorganized sector, the hypothesis becomes weak. This is so because a large unorganized sector prevents wage signals to pass through the market.