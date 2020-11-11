Opinion | Why rationalisation of tariffs in power sector is crucial

Financial bailout of discoms is not the solution or a cure all for losses incurred by them. Discoms have been a strain on the Indian power sector and the Government has time and again bailed out beleaguered state electricity distribution companies with the latest being that of setting aside ₹90,000 crore liquidity injection to help discoms get back on their feet amidst the adverse impact of the coronavirus crisis. The Government needs to increase competition in this sector by encouraging private participation along with penalizing of discoms for an unnecessary power cut and thereby formulate a long term plan to address the long ranging issues. Private power companies generating power should be allowed to sell directly to industrial consumers as they might be in an advantageous position of being able to generate power economically. Giving out of multiple licencees for distribution of power for a single area will encourage competition and reduce the deadweight loss faced by this sector due to its close to monopoly market structure. Introduction of common distribution cables facilitating supply of power by more than one distributor can facilitate providing of choice to the consumer. An idea worth giving a thought to is: Can consumer be allowed to port their power supplier?