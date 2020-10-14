Opinion | Workplaces: Present remote, future distributed

Co-working spaces fit well to fulfil such geographical diversifications as companies won’t have to build up workplaces from scratch in various locations. It’s an option that allows flexibility, agility and cost savings, both for the employees and employers. The workplace of tomorrow will be distributed and flatten the density of workforce in one single space. The office should be a place of comfort and offer the best of facilities and amenities, all under one roof. So flexible workspaces come out as a perfect answer.