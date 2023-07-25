Oppenheimer’s project should inspire climate action urgency4 min read 25 Jul 2023, 08:57 PM IST
We’re in a similar race against time but this emergency differs as a challenge since both governments and markets must act
Christopher Nolan has directed a biopic on the physicist Robert J. Oppenheimer to worldwide acclaim. Oppenheimer led the famous Manhattan Project to build an atomic bomb during World War II, though he was later hounded for his political views. Here was a government project that delivered successfully despite a tight deadline. It underlines the old truth that even though markets are better when it comes to coordinating activity in complex modern economies, governments can sometimes run focused projects better than the private sector does. This is especially true when the social return on an investment is higher than the private return.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×