Among the interesting findings is that productivity grew in US counties that already had the relevant technology capabilities. There is also evidence of local productivity spillovers to other firms in the county. But they also find more limited impact on aggregate productivity across the US economy when compared to the impact of more traditional fiscal spending. One broad lesson from this is that targeted sectoral spending in the pursuit of specific geopolitical or climate goals may have a positive impact on productivity in those specific sectors; the evidence as far as the entire economy is concerned is less clear.