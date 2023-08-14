Opportunities and challenges abound for India at 100

A major hope is that India will conclude this 100-year journey firmly established as an upper middle-income country with inclusive prosperity; an idea that I call amiri badao and have written about many times. This destination for India is not inevitable, as is widely assumed. India’s ‘quantitative phase’ of growth, aided by favourable demographics and common-sense policies, will run out of steam in less than a decade. A mere extrapolation of growth takes for granted the need for long-range structural reforms, progress on social indicators, protection against external shocks and an overall continuing commitment to openness in society and in domestic and export markets. These factors are necessary conditions for the ‘qualitative phase’ that will dominate the second half of this quarter century. The time to ‘invest’ in those reforms begins now because it takes time to generate benefits and requires patience to build. Here is a road map for the required transformation.