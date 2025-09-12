On the earnings call, Ellison focused on ‘AI inference,’ the process of using a pre-trained model to generate content for its existing database clients. The new applications, which make it easy for companies to learn and gain insights from their private data, have a promising future. Analysts might be aware of its market potential but can be unwilling to measure them in a meaningful way. After all, in the US, the economy-wide firm AI adoption rate is only 9.7%, according to Goldman Sachs.