One of the richest men on the planet has decreed that in a world drenched in artificial intelligence (AI), children need not learn math. Skip addition, subtraction, multiplication, division. Forget all of it. If today’s AI bubble bursts, he may lose his perch among the world’s most powerful individuals and the world may finally laugh at the sheer nerve of that claim. But right now, money and power—which in his case arrive together—turn every sentence he utters into scripture for the AI faithful, however wrong or self-serving.
Oracles of AI are gambling with the future of children, workers and others. Why let them?
SummaryWith technologists saying math need not be learnt now that we have AI at hand, it's clear that the cognitive skills of children are at peril. A hollowing out of human jobs is likely too. But AI spin-masters refuse to see the obvious.
One of the richest men on the planet has decreed that in a world drenched in artificial intelligence (AI), children need not learn math. Skip addition, subtraction, multiplication, division. Forget all of it. If today’s AI bubble bursts, he may lose his perch among the world’s most powerful individuals and the world may finally laugh at the sheer nerve of that claim. But right now, money and power—which in his case arrive together—turn every sentence he utters into scripture for the AI faithful, however wrong or self-serving.
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