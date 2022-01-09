Orderly failure options will help Indian financial firms flourish

The ‘core principles for effective deposit insurance systems’ laid out by the International Association for Deposit Insurance (IADI) find reference in the FSB’s Key Attributes for ensuring timely pay-outs. These suggest that pay-outs be made to depositors within seven working days, and, if not, then a credible plan must be in place in the jurisdiction to reach this seven-day pay-out target within two years. India’s FRDI bill had no mention of any such timeline, and only spoke about prompt pay-outs to depositors in the event of a financial firm’s liquidation. Given the experience with the Indian court system and our limitations of institutional infrastructure, promptness should be defined in line with FSB recommendations, and it should not be left to the wisdom of regulators to determine what “prompt" would be for each case.