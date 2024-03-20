Ordinary business decisions can yield extraordinary success
Summary
- A company’s culture is not about grand vision statements and corporate discussions, but about day-to-day decisions that determine how work gets done by people.
Culture eats strategy for breakfast." This quote captures the role culture plays in an organization’s success, though in an incomplete manner. In high-performing organizations, purpose, strategy and culture are the three pillars of success. If purpose is the organization’s ‘why’ and articulates the reason it matters to the world, and strategy the ‘what’ that defines what the company must do, it is culture that determines ‘how’ work gets done by people in the organization.