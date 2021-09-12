Organic farming should not be an article of faith

There is no simple, universal case for organic agriculture: Not even at a national, state or district level. Whether or not organic farming is a ‘good thing’ depends on crop, soil, geography and economic context. Pushing organic farming in a one-size-fits-all policy will inevitably lead to the kind of disaster that Sri Lanka currently faces. It is far better to leave cropping and farming decisions to the farmers themselves. Government and civil society can spread awareness and market knowledge, but must avoid embracing arbitrary targets of how much of agriculture ought to be organic. Indeed, studies that show ‘lack of awareness’ as the biggest factor holding back the growth of organic farming in India may well be indications that farmers are demonstrating greater awareness about their profession than the people who are trying raise it.