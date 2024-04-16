Organizations must think innovatively without falling into the innovation trap
Summary
- They should foster alternate thinking as a strategic aim and resist the usual mental short-cuts that result in herd behaviour. Here’s how.
The ancient art of magic might seem a strange way to understand human behaviour, but two neuroscientists Stephen Macknik and Susana Martinez discerned that master magicians had discovered the secrets of neuroscience and human behaviour much like master painters had developed techniques to get a three-dimensional effect while painting on two-dimension surfaces centuries before modern technology. Here is a quick example to show how neural pathways can be highjacked to influence behaviour.