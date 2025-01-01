Opinion
Osamu Suzuki, a leader who defied conventions, outlived challenges
Hormazd Sorabjee 8 min read 01 Jan 2025, 03:11 PM IST
Summary
- Osamu Suzuki proved that being small does not preclude being mighty. His passing marks the end of an era for Suzuki Motor Corp., which he transformed from a modest motorcycle maker into a global automotive powerhouse.
My first car was a Maruti 800, as it was for millions of Indians who discovered the joys of driving with this wonder car. This little marvel not only revolutionised personal mobility but also laid the foundation for India’s automotive revolution, putting an entire subcontinent on wheels. The Maruti 800 is the most iconic symbol of the legacy of Osamu Suzuki, who recently passed away at the age of 94. The company announced that Suzuki died on 25 December after a battle with malignant lymphoma.
