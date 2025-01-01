Osamu Suzuki, a leader who defied conventions, outlived challenges

His drive to keep reducing costs was legendary, and he had a beady eye for cutting unnecessary expenses and eliminating frills. Suzuki famously toured factories overseeing cost-cutting campaigns and even made suggestions to open holes in factory roofs to let in natural light to save on electricity or to lower the height of the factory ceilings to make the air-conditioning more cost-effective. If he saw the lights on in an empty meeting room, he would switch them off. Once, after a visit to the Maruti-Suzuki HQ in Delhi, the admin team started collecting staplers from employees' desks. Why? Because Suzuki had said you don’t need more than one stapler for every five desks!