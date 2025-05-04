Manu Joseph: Why movies that win Oscars are no longer enjoyable

Most working people are in marketing, one way or another, whether or not their department is called ‘Marketing.’ Also, most of the world’s people are not in the arts. Yet, art has some of the world’s best marketing, though it is not known as marketing, and is free. Think of awards or ceremonies of ‘recognition.’ Who is ‘recognizing’ the artist? A small group of people who are considered more discerning than most of the world. Yet this ‘recognition’ impresses most of the world. Though not as forcefully as before.