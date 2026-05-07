As part of a substantive change in rules, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has emphasized that only acting “demonstrably performed by humans” and “human-authored” writings will qualify for Oscar awards. The rules have been updated to address cases like that of an AI-generated version of the deceased actor Val Kilmer vying for an award.
The Oscars have rolled back the red carpet for AI—should we give the Academy a standing ovation?
SummaryThe rise of AI actors and scripts that are convincing enough for Oscar awards has rattled human talent, but the advance of this technology won’t be halted. We need a balance of co-creativity, but then, that’s an award-worthy challenge in itself.
As part of a substantive change in rules, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has emphasized that only acting “demonstrably performed by humans” and “human-authored” writings will qualify for Oscar awards. The rules have been updated to address cases like that of an AI-generated version of the deceased actor Val Kilmer vying for an award.
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