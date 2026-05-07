The Oscars have rolled back the red carpet for AI—should we give the Academy a standing ovation?

On other occasions, literary circles have shown resistance to AI. Two books by acclaimed authors Stephanie Johnson and Elizabeth Smither were eliminated from consideration for the Ockham New Zealand Book Awards Prize for Fiction in 2025 due to the use of AI for their cover designs. So, are we being over-careful? Interestingly, English author Sarah Hall’s book Helm came out in 2025 with a sticker explicitly stating that it was “human written.”