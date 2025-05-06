India should permit easier access to over-the-counter medicines
SummaryThere’s a clear case for letting regular retailers sell drugs that do not require a doctor’s prescription. The medicine market would benefit if retail curbs are eased to enable wider consumer access.
The liberalization of India’s economy, as tracked by an embrace of free-market principles, has been rather slow in chipping away at old precepts of a nanny state. We should thus welcome the government’s effort to ease the retail availability of medicines that can safely be sold over the counter (OTC): i.e., without a doctor’s prescription.