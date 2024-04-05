Otherworldly assets: Contemporary art remains both surreal and lucrative

I had the advantage of living in Hong Kong in the late 1990s and early 2000s, when the mainland Chinese art market was taking off. I could see that the ingredients for exponential increases in prices were there: as in India, a large wealthy diaspora, a new upper middle-class in Beijing and Shanghai, and the added rocket booster of large-scale capital flight from China. I knew all this and yet chose not to get on board because I couldn’t imagine living with most of this art; garish, even gruesome self-portraits, repeated over and over again in a couple of artists’ oeuvre, for example. A cleverer friend made a huge profit with the sale of just one of these mainland Chinese artist’s works. Instead, I bought a relatively little-known Hong Kong artist. His beautiful, witty rendering of a Hong Kong couple posing for wedding day photographs, while another waits their turn to be photographed against the backdrop of a colonial building, an old-world mania in the city at the time, hangs over my dining table.