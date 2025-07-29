Newly proposed OTP rules: A case of regulatory overreach in telecom?
To curb OTP misuse, India’s government has proposed changes in its Telecom Cyber Security Rules. While the intent is fine, it could make compliance difficult and expose users to other risks. We must weigh the likely benefits of a shift against its potential costs.
As transactions have grown increasingly digital, service providers rarely (if ever) come face-to-face with their customers. This means that without reliable means of authentication, they have no way to ensure that the products and services they sell actually end up in the hands of those who bought them.