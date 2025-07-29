Newly proposed OTP rules: A case of regulatory overreach in telecom?

In India, the most widely used additional form of authentication is the one-time password (OTP), a number sequence sent to your mobile phone (since this is ‘something you have’) to validate that you are who you say you are. There are many reasons why these are preferred. OTPs are only valid for a single session, which means that an attacker who gains access to one will not be able to reuse it, and, since it has limited validity, has just a small window within which to misuse it.