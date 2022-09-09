OTT Platforms – Must Provide-Must Carry

The fundamental principle and objective behind any regulatory framework is to create a non-discriminatory, level playing field based competitive environment, where all the players have equal opportunity to compete and grow, thereby resulting in the sector’s overall growth. Accordingly, the TRAI regulatory framework rests on principles such as Must Provide – Must Carry, Consumer Choice, Transparency, etc. Under the “Must Provide – Must Carry" principle, all broadcasters are mandated to provide their TV channels to every DPO. This obligation prevents the broadcasters from discriminating amongst DPOs. However, the non-application of the regulatory framework of TRAI to OTT Platforms, has resulted in skewed policy regime which has impacted the competitive landscape and opened the industry to risks such as exclusionary and discriminatory practices, thereby directly impacting the consumers who may not be able to access same broadcast content on their choice of delivery platform.

