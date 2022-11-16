OTT services should not have an unfair edge over Indian telcos5 min read . Updated: 16 Nov 2022, 11:43 PM IST
Over-the-top platforms offer similar services but don’t share infrastructure responsibility and bear almost no state obligations
Over-the-top platforms offer similar services but don’t share infrastructure responsibility and bear almost no state obligations
The proposed regulation of over-the-top (OTT) communication services in India’s Draft Telecom Bill has stirred up an intense debate. The fundamental objective of the proposed measure was to simply provide an appropriate regulatory framework for the operational aspects of OTT communication services (also called OTTs). Unfortunately, apparent misinterpretations of this reasonable suggestion from the government have led to unfounded apprehensions and resistance. We can do without skewed references, with reports and papers being quoted out of context and selectively, which may mislead the public.