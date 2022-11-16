OTT services should not have an unfair edge over Indian telcos

It has also been argued that TSPs have exclusive rights of spectrum, interconnection, right of way, unique numbering resources, etc, which OTT services don’t. While the rules of business of TSPs and OTT services may have different requirements of these mentioned rights, it should not become an excuse for OTT services to shy away from being similarly regulated and licensed as TSPs. They will and can have different or similar imperatives. These rights come at a cost. Besides acquiring high-priced spectrum and incurring huge operational expenses to comply with various regulatory norms, TSPs also pay exorbitant levies and taxes (of above 30% of their revenues). TSPs further contribute to India’s Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF), used for providing connectivity in rural and far-flung areas. However, OTT services, despite their growing revenues, pay nothing to the government.