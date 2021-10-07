Our automobile sector needs a hearty dose of tax relief

In this milieu, Ford Motor opting to close shop is bad news for green-field investments that are needed to kick-start growth not just in the auto industry, but also the overall economy. Ford invested $2.5 billion in its India foray, which began with its facility in Chennai. In 2011, it set up another one in Gujarat. Green-field investments are a long-term bet by investors. Like other global corporations that were attracted by India’s vast market opening up in the early 1990s, Ford introduced products that found ready acceptance internationally, like its Escort model. However, it soon realized that the market at the upper-end was narrow; that it had to develop affordable products. The Ikon and Figo were rolled out. But the wager didn’t pay off. Despite some success with its EcoSport, Ford made huge losses as demand for its vehicles was not strong enough to run its two factories.