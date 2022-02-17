Our automotive PLI scheme has begun to turbocharge the sector

Emerging automotive regulations on emissions, energy efficiency and safety, along with consumer trends and digitization, are leading to rapid technological advancements in the sector, and the government’s auto PLI scheme along with PLI schemes for electronics (including auto electronics) and semiconductors is expected to facilitate the development of a quality-driven and robust supply chain for advanced automotive technology parts and components that will cater not just to the Indian market, but overseas markets as well. Further, the auto PLI scheme, along with a PLI scheme for advanced chemistry cells, the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (FAME) programme and other fiscal benefits from the central and state governments, will provide the right impetus for the adoption of electric vehicles.