Our bank privatization agenda demands clarity

While privatizing banks could help reduce public sector dominance of our banking sector and promote allocative efficiency, India’s current state of development does make space for PSBs. They have a role to play in the ongoing formalization of credit, financial inclusion and also in providing the Centre and states with transaction processing platforms and pipelines for the delivery of direct benefits to underserved Indians. The private sector, which has brought in scale efficiencies and productivity gains, is not designed to provide these services. So, as long as the state of the economy justifies this dual existence, we have two clear pathways to extract greater efficiency and productivity. One, the government has to end its twin-track governance model for PSBs, with the regulator always second-guessing the dominant shareholder’s next move. For example, while the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) must approve the appointment of private bank CEOs, the government’s choice of chief executives is binding on RBI. Second, the Centre’s stuffing of PSB boards with party functionaries, often with scant knowledge of banking, gives rise to myriad forms of rent seeking and thereby a problem of bad loans. Given that PSBs are here to stay for some more time, we should focus on improving their standards of governance, rather than simply trying to offload them via bulk stake sales. This may help meet temporary mismatches in the Centre’s cash flows, but would miss the larger target of fostering a viable financial sector to support our economy.

