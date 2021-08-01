Our bankruptcy code deserves credit for what it has achieved

It is important to appreciate these nuances, which seem to get lost in the overall outcomes. Any new economic law takes time to settle and for all stakeholders to accept it and outcomes to be reflected properly. Things do not change overnight. It has been only five years since the IBC came into force, and the law was suspended for a year as well. It has been afflicted by many challenges, one of them being the lack of a developed market for distressed assets that can help discover competitive prices for companies. Even now, especially in the wake of the covid pandemic, there is a dearth of resolution applicants ready to take on the challenge of turning around a distressed company, and some more liquidations could well be in the offing. However, these should not be construed as negatives for the IBC. The IBC is a market mechanism and market-driven outcomes should be acceptable to all.