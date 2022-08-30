Our banks are in better shape than anticipated

Take the latest round of a survey by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) and Indian Banks’ Association (IBA). Conducted over the first half of 2022 across 25 lenders in India that account for three-quarters of the sector’s assets, it reveals a fair degree of comfort. Unlike last year’s majority, only a small fraction of surveyed banks reported rising requests for loan rejigs. Among state-run banks, with which a bulk of the NPAs usually reside, 89% saw their bad loans on the decline; among private banks, two-thirds did. Half the respondents expected NPAs to be under 8% of advances by the end of 2022, with a third projecting 8-9%. This would be an upswell from the end-March gross figure of 5.9%—a six-year low—published by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its last Financial Stability Report (FSR), but still not in double digits. The FICCI-IBA survey points to a rebound in commercial activity. Sectors like infrastructure, chemicals, food processing and steel are witnessing healthy demand for long-term credit, while a few are still struggling. Micro, small and medium enterprises, easing credit for which was a major part of our pandemic provisions, have not bounced back the way larger firms have and distress among them could smudge loan books. Although the story of contact-intensive services has been one of fits-and-starts, a steady recovery should lend them stability.