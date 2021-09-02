Our banks are mispricing capital. This can't go on

There are different components of the cost of funds for banks, which is captured by the MCLR or marginal cost of funds-based lending rate. The overnight MCLR is between 6.55% and 7%. The one-year MCLR for State Bank of India is 7% and the median is 7.23% for all banks. To get a grasp of what should be the ideal minimum rate, five components have been considered. The question posed is this: For every ₹100 of deposits that enter the banking system, what are the accompanying costs for the system? These are deposit costs, provisioning for NPAs, return on assets (ROA or minimum profit), and the regulatory cost of cash reserve and statutory liquidity ratio balances (CRR and SLR) that perforce have to be held.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}