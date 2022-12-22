Our big voice of choice has voiced a big anxiety

To be sure, Bachchan made no reference to Pathaan, a Shah Rukh Khan starrer that has faced a barrage of ultra-rightist protests over the colour of outfits worn in a song-and-dance clip on the theme of shame, but it was clear that the senior thespian was talking broadly about the state of affairs nowadays. To those who like to place Bachchan’s politics within a whisper’s range of the current political dispensation in New Delhi, this may have come as a surprise, but his cinematic sensibility, as could be inferred from his KIFF speech, sounded far from right-wing. In reeling off the sort of films we’ve had down the decades, he spoke of mythological fare, socialist movies and the “advent of the angry young man", but described the “the current brand of historicals" as “couched in fictionalized jingoism" with moral policing to go with it. For the film fraternity to draw inspiration, he went on to remind his audience of Satyajit Ray, upon whose art as an auteur he waxed both eloquent and hopeful. Although Bachchan also held aloft the works of a few other filmmakers, the highlight of his honour roll was a 1990 Ray offering, Ganashatru, which “can be taken as an indication of how Ray may have reacted to current times." Adapted from an acclaimed 1882 play by Henrik Ibsen titled An Enemy of the People, this ‘chamber drama’ is “about a jaundice epidemic caused by water contamination that is suppressed by both the state and the local temple," in the actor’s telling, “and Dr Ashok Gupta, the protagonist, becomes the ‘enemy of the people’, fighting for justice."