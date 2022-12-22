Our big voice of choice has voiced a big anxiety

As a voice, Amitabh Bachchan’s is among India’s most familiar. It is perhaps the best recognized, even adored. From dialogues that once gave cinema halls their rumble and rolled off tongues by the multitude to advertising pitches that urged us to “breathe in a bit of Gujarat" and buy this product or that policy, it has not just been distinct, but an aural experience of impressive diversity and frequency. Much of it, as one would expect of an actor, was also scripted. That his words are worth a special listen when he’s speaking for himself—in his actual voice, i.e.—was lent credence by his speech at the Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) last week. In India’s best known baritone, he took us through our film industry’s history, peppering his tale with the last great pandemic, recalling its role in our freedom struggle, and hailing it for having kept the “egalitarian spirit of cinema alive for over a 100 years", but also calling into attention how its voice of conscience was sought to be muzzled as a prelude to a clamp-down on human rights. What began as a safety law in the UK to keep celluloid reels from catching fire led to a licence raj for movies. “One kind of control led to another," censorship took hold, and filmmakers had a challenge at hand. India’s current law that censors cinema was enacted in 1952, he added, matter-of-factly, before making us sit up with this: “But even now, ladies and gentlemen—and I’m sure my colleagues on stage will agree—questions are being raised on civil liberties and freedom of expression."
To be sure, Bachchan made no reference to Pathaan, a Shah Rukh Khan starrer that has faced a barrage of ultra-rightist protests over the colour of outfits worn in a song-and-dance clip on the theme of shame, but it was clear that the senior thespian was talking broadly about the state of affairs nowadays. To those who like to place Bachchan’s politics within a whisper’s range of the current political dispensation in New Delhi, this may have come as a surprise, but his cinematic sensibility, as could be inferred from his KIFF speech, sounded far from right-wing. In reeling off the sort of films we’ve had down the decades, he spoke of mythological fare, socialist movies and the “advent of the angry young man", but described the “the current brand of historicals" as “couched in fictionalized jingoism" with moral policing to go with it. For the film fraternity to draw inspiration, he went on to remind his audience of Satyajit Ray, upon whose art as an auteur he waxed both eloquent and hopeful. Although Bachchan also held aloft the works of a few other filmmakers, the highlight of his honour roll was a 1990 Ray offering, Ganashatru, which “can be taken as an indication of how Ray may have reacted to current times." Adapted from an acclaimed 1882 play by Henrik Ibsen titled An Enemy of the People, this ‘chamber drama’ is “about a jaundice epidemic caused by water contamination that is suppressed by both the state and the local temple," in the actor’s telling, “and Dr Ashok Gupta, the protagonist, becomes the ‘enemy of the people’, fighting for justice."
As with much else in today’s times, Bachchan’s KIFF speech was seized upon by rightist spin-masters as a comment on artistic liberty in West Bengal rather than India. Even a distracted listen—it’s available online—would deprive that claim of its spin. We should take it for what it was: the country’s voice of choice, as the superstar’s has long been, voicing a veritable Indian anxiety.
