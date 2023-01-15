Our bond of unity rests on Constitutional basics

The basic structure of the Indian Constitution is back in discussion, with its inviolability in focus. India’s Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar has sought to cast as an affront to our democracy the judiciary’s 2015 rejection of a 2014 amendment for the political executive to gain a say in judge selection. The charter of the country that encodes how we govern ourselves cannot be amended by a bill passed to that effect, the Supreme Court held, as such a change would violate judicial freedom, which is among its ‘basic features’. That certain aspects are beyond legislative revision was laid down by a 1973 ruling of the apex court. In dispute was whether the right to property could be abridged by the state. As judged, it could, for it was not found to be a basic feature. This pleased a Left pushing an agenda of land reforms and dismayed a Right that saw the particular case of a matth’s estate as one of religious rights as well. The ‘basic’ test that was laid down back then has played a major role in the republic’s life: it has acted as a bulwark against the excesses of law-makers, but also been controversial for what it covers and what it does not.
The doctrine of a stable basis for nationhood goes with the idea of checks and balances to minimize risks. Just as it held leftist extremes in check half a century ago and erected a stop-loss for the Emergency’s democratic deficit, it can reasonably be expected to keep rightist thrusts in constitutional control today, given the ascent of the Right in politics over the past three decades. Several issues in contention would pivot on what qualifies as essential to India from a statutory point of view. The judges who held forth on the matter in 1973 had drafted short lists with slight variations. Mentions of the time included the Constitution’s supremacy, our republican and democratic form of government, the separation of powers between the legislature, executive and judiciary, our federal framework, secular stance, national unity and sovereignty, welfare mandate and individual freedoms. That fundamental rights lay beyond Parliament’s power to amend was a minority view back then, but after property was excluded as an inalienable right, other basic assurances have gained weight since. The initial list was not meant to be exhaustive and India’s basic frame has been expanded over half a century of scrutiny to cover judicial review, equality of status and opportunity, freedom of conscience and religion, and the rule of law.
Opinion remains split over whether organs of the state kept apart in their current format, with new judges picked by a collegium of top judges, is vital to our constitutional order. At one level, it is awkward that legal outcomes could depend on judge selection, which is what’s at stake in this standoff between the top court and government. At another, we must accept that reality can run roughshod over rule-of-law idealism. It would be wise, then, to apply a folk-wisdom filter for what counts as key to India’s stability. Imagine that “We the people" are in a mutual pact of citizenship, a de facto bond of Indianness. Which articles of association must hold good in perpetuity for everyone to stay firmly bonded? An implicit Indian consensus on these basic elements, a minimal set of unifiers, could guide what we consider the basic structure of our national bond. What officially gets encoded by the judiciary as such could go by what’s adjudged to maximize unity and minimize the risk of instability. Surely, there’s enough on which we should all agree.
