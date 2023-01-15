Our bond of unity rests on Constitutional basics

The basic structure of the Indian Constitution is back in discussion, with its inviolability in focus. India’s Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar has sought to cast as an affront to our democracy the judiciary’s 2015 rejection of a 2014 amendment for the political executive to gain a say in judge selection. The charter of the country that encodes how we govern ourselves cannot be amended by a bill passed to that effect, the Supreme Court held, as such a change would violate judicial freedom, which is among its ‘basic features’. That certain aspects are beyond legislative revision was laid down by a 1973 ruling of the apex court. In dispute was whether the right to property could be abridged by the state. As judged, it could, for it was not found to be a basic feature. This pleased a Left pushing an agenda of land reforms and dismayed a Right that saw the particular case of a matth’s estate as one of religious rights as well. The ‘basic’ test that was laid down back then has played a major role in the republic’s life: it has acted as a bulwark against the excesses of law-makers, but also been controversial for what it covers and what it does not.

