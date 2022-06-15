Our brains are simply wired to ignore climate change5 min read . Updated: 15 Jun 2022, 09:53 PM IST
- Our natural threat response mechanisms of evolution don’t work but social interventions could help
Listen to this article
On 3 August 2016, an Emirates aircraft on a flight from Thiruvananthapuram with 282 passengers on board caught fire after landing at Dubai International airport. The cabin crew asked all passengers to evacuate to safety immediately. But how did people react to this emergency? Surprisingly, there was no panic aboard the plane. Voices were even heard ‘reassuring’ others that there was nothing to worry about. Instead of rushing to the nearest exit and heading for an escape chute, many on board were more focused on opening overhead cabinets to take their cabin bags and laptops along. This lackadaisical behaviour in the face of imminent danger ended only after a flight attendant raised her voice asking passengers to evacuate the plane right away. But the crucial question is: Why were they more bothered about their belongings than lives?