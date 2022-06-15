Our brains are simply wired to ignore climate change

Sustainability is about preventing the depletion of natural or physical resources, so that they will remain available for the long term. But thinking about the future, more so the long term, is not in human nature. For millions of years, while roaming the savannas, our forefathers lived for the day. It is only with the introduction of agriculture that humans started of thinking of tomorrow, the future. But 10,000 years of thinking of a future crop is too short a time to make a dent in what millions of years of evolution have etched in the brain. Nobel laureate Daniel Kahneman, one of the foremost experts on the irrational nature of human beings, once said, “Sustainability requires people to accept certain short-term costs and reductions in their living standards in order to mitigate against higher but uncertain loses that are far in the future. This is exceptionally hard for people to accept."