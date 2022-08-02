Our bright economic prospects in the digital age of globalization5 min read . Updated: 02 Aug 2022, 10:19 PM IST
A global transformation is underway whose opportunities we can harness thanks to a base laid by Digital India initiatives
Globalization is not a recent phenomenon. Jeffrey D. Sachs, in his book The Ages of Globalization, presents seven distinct ages of globalization since pre-historical times, driven by interplays of geography, technology and institutions. The present age of globalization, commencing from 2000, is described as the Digital Age, characterized by nations, businesses and individuals connected across the globe through flows of data, information, ideas and knowledge, and through flows of goods, services, investment and capital that are digitally enabled or supported.