Our bright economic prospects in the digital age of globalization

The economic prospects of digitization: How is it changing the economics of globalization? Our shift to a more digital form of the phenomenon has brought about changes in business participants, the way international business is done and recipients of its economic benefits. As digital platforms become global in scope, they are driving down the cost of cross-border communications and transactions, allowing businesses to connect with customers and suppliers globally. Globalization was once for large multinational corporations, but digital platforms have enabled small businesses and entrepreneurs around the world to participate in global trade. This is particularly significant for countries in Asia, where small businesses comprise a large share of employment and overall output. In India, the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) contribute over 28% of gross domestic product, 45% of our manufacturing output and more than 40% of exports, while employing about 111 million people. However, the sector continues to face challenges in going digital. Pandemic-time digitization strengthened MSMEs, with many realizing its importance.

