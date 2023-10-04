Our central bank digital currency can be the next UPI
RBI’s e-rupee could spur e-payments in India to take a leap towards better systemic stability
The world is rushing to develop Cash 2.0. Globally, central banks are in pursuit of Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) projects. More than 100 countries, representing over 95% of global GDP, are exploring CBDCs. While some have already deployed e-currencies, others are either running pilots or developing them. Such e-currencies are a hotly debated subject of curiosity, confusion and even concern. Yet, no one wants to be left behind the curve.