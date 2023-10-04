Our central bank digital currency can be the next UPI

The world is rushing to develop Cash 2.0. Globally, central banks are in pursuit of Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) projects. More than 100 countries, representing over 95% of global GDP, are exploring CBDCs. While some have already deployed e-currencies, others are either running pilots or developing them. Such e-currencies are a hotly debated subject of curiosity, confusion and even concern. Yet, no one wants to be left behind the curve.

After cryptos became popular, with Millennials and Gen-Z users experimenting with them in some form, central banks felt they had to step on the gas to deliver a next-generation payments vehicle that can flaunt the convenience of cash and characteristics of crypto. Most central banks have added the prefix ‘e’ to their respective currency names for end-user comfort and familiarity.

Here, India has more at stake than many other countries. The globally acclaimed success of its Unified Payments Interface (UPI), which has outclassed credit and debit card usage since its launch in 2016, has been projected globally as the next big thing in digital public infrastructure (DPI), with proven self-owned technology at its base. With over 10 billion transactions in August 2023, worth nearly ₹15.8 trillion, UPI is a big success.

With countries like Singapore, Malaysia, the UAE, UK and France accepting UPI linkages, India has impressed others with its financial regulatory system and technology capabilities. India is also pushing for inroads with other dependable offerings, including RuPay, which dominates the domestic debit cards market with over 860 million transactions, worth over ₹1.6 trillion.

India’s efforts to promote its CBDC are based on a deep understanding of domestic financial realities and a desire to promote payments sovereignty abroad. Let us look at five factors that will be central to this push:

Next stage of financial inclusion: CBDCs can play a pivotal role in extending financial services to unbanked and under-banked populations. Just as the UPI brought millions of Indians into the fold of digital payments, countries like China (with its digital currency electronic payment system) have shown the potential of CBDCs in reaching marginalized communities. It has been used in remote areas for welfare distribution, thus providing the unbanked with access to bank services. If UPI gained popularity for being ‘easy to operate,’ a CBDC will woo many more with its ‘easier to understand and operate’ aspects, making it the perfect finale of financial inclusion after Jan Dhan and UPI.

Reduced transaction costs: Structural simplicity ensures that CBDCs can drastically lower transaction fees and processing costs. For example, merchants and consumers would find its end-to-end digital payment processes both cheaper and faster. In Sweden, where cash usage has plummeted, the central bank’s e-krona project aims to offer cost-effective digital transactions, providing a model for CBDCs to emulate the UPI’s cost-saving benefits. Since CBDC payments are real-time, gross and final, its use lowers settlement risk in the financial system, lending it better stability.

Interoperability and standardization: Like the UPI, which is interoperable with India’s financial system, a CBDC will facilitate seamless transactions between digital wallets and payment systems. Like Jan Dhan, CBDC can also operate as a single wallet. If merchants join the CBDC ecosystem, transactions can happen without a PIN, making it especially effective for cross-border transactions, merchant payments, peer-to-peer transfers and remittances. Central banks are committed to minimizing the impact of CBDCs on financial intermediation and credit provision.

Efficiency and speed: CBDCs can facilitate near-instant transactions, just as UPI enables real-time fund transfers. The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank’s DCash, a CBDC, offers quick and seamless cross-border payments. A CBDC can also be fine-tuned for sectors like retail, and for wholesale domestic or cross-border payments, meeting the user’s specific needs of speed and efficiency. For cross-border payment settlements, a CBDC can even overcome hurdles like differential laws, processes and due diligence requirements, apart from time-zone variations. This is the result of institutional and regulatory cohesion across sovereign jurisdictions.

Enhanced security: CBDCs can integrate robust security mechanisms aimed at financial stability. They can be modified to offer advanced security features, reducing the risk of fraud and cyberattacks and favouring trust and user adoption. Bahamas’ Sand Dollar, for example, uses modern encryption and authentication techniques, warding off cyber threats and enhancing user trust. Like our UPI, it promises secure transactions. As a country prone to natural calamities, Bahamas hopes its CBDC will eventually provide a viable alternative to those who often get knocked off the financial grid.

Yet, concerns of privacy violation and confidentiality have been raised in some quarters, globally. With facilities like access options, a choice of total or zero anonymity and limited or 24-by-7 availability, a CBDC can solve many of these apprehensions.

In India, too, the UPI was met with lot of circumspection in its initial stages. As the International Monetary Fund notes, “The success of a CBDC will depend on sufficient trust. And, in turn, any successful CBDC should continue to build trust in central banks." This is how India, with its impressive UPI credentials, can replicate that payment platform’s success with e-rupee adoption.

