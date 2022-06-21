Our challenge will be sustaining rapid growth after fiscal 2022-235 min read . Updated: 21 Jun 2022, 10:09 PM IST
Investment and consumption must spurt for the economy’s base effect not to spell deceleration after two years of fast expansion
Investment and consumption must spurt for the economy's base effect not to spell deceleration after two years of fast expansion
Following a 6.6% contraction in real gross domestic product (GDP) in 2020-21, the Central Statistics Office (CSO) has provisionally estimated that headline growth in 2021-22 recovered smartly to 8.9%. Further, in its April 2022 World Economic Outlook, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) projects that India would grow at 8.2 % in 2022-23 and 6.9 % in 2023-24. (For comparison with other countries, the IMF’s growth estimates for India during calendar years 2022 and 2023 are 8.9% and 5.2% respectively). The IMF expects India to be the fastest growing major economy during all three years. Is this the much talked-about “V-shaped recovery" that has at long last put the faltering Indian economy back on track?