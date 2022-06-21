Our challenge will be sustaining rapid growth after fiscal 2022-23

Various economic activity indicators monitored by the CSO also show that except for rice production, the external sector, metallic minerals and railway freight, the average annualized growth over the last three years (2019-20 to 2021-22) was below 3% per annum. Several indices are still to recover to pre-pandemic levels. While comparing these growth rates with GDP numbers, it must be kept in mind that unlike GDP, some of these indices are not adjusted for inflation. National income is estimated by the CSO by both income and expenditure methods. An analysis of both trends can offer us a good idea of the sources of growth. The income method indicates that the agricultural sector weathered the pandemic well, growing at an average annualized rate twice that of GDP. Other sectors did not. Trade, hotels and transport communications had an average annualized negative growth of 1.9%. as these suffered the most from covid-related restrictions. Financial and real estate services and also public administration and defence continued to grow at over twice the GDP growth rate, but only a thin elite at the top benefit directly from this. The expenditure method tells us a lot about our economy’s engines of growth. Over the last three years, government expenditure has been the chief engine, as its average annualized growth was twice that of GDP. Private consumption, investment and exports grew at roughly the rate of our economy as a whole. Both investment and exports, however, staged a smart recovery in 2021-22 after several years of stagnation and decline.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}