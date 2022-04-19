Our civil service recruitment resembles a lemon market

Recently, I was invited to interview candidates for the top civil services in a state. A few things surprised me no end. First, candidates are of much older than earlier. With an increasing age gap, ostensibly in the name of helping rural candidates and disadvantaged groups, we have entered a trap where any training and reorientation will be a challenge. Second, candidates spend too much time preparing for the entrance exam, up to 10-12 years in some cases. This can sap the energy of anyone in what should be a highly productive period of one’s life. Such aspirants are often bereft of real-world work experience. If they hide information on the work they have been doing, it is analogous to used cars. If they were single-mindedly busy with exam preparation, then they must have lost many valuable experiences. Three chances to crack the exam should be enough, but we have aspirants who have availed more than half a dozen chances. This is unfair to fresh examinees and provides us no clear advantage.

