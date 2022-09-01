Our concept of a family should embrace liberty

In the long struggle to bend social conservatism towards greater freedom, the Supreme Court’s redefinition of a family can prove to be a vital ally. This becomes clear when we think of how the state continues to back antiquated ideas of ‘family’, even though social values and the law have moved on to embrace individual liberty. For instance, the Centre has steadfastly opposed a petition seeking registration of same-sex unions under the Hindu Marriage Act of 1955, arguing that “our values" are opposed to it. Recently passed laws continue to discriminate against queer couples (or even single men), by denying them the right to raise children through adoption or surrogacy. All these restrictions stifle the fundamental rights granted to all by the Constitution. For same-sex partners, the lack of marriage recognition makes it hard to take care of loved ones in elementary ways—say, by buying a family health insurance cover, opening a joint bank account or having one’s property automatically inherited by a partner. The court’s observations land a blow for the rights of all kinds of families in all their splendid variety. It resists the majoritarian consensus that denies the essential joys of life to those who go against the grain. We must walk on the path it has opened up.

