Our Constitution is the judiciary’s special shield

Though it is not unusual for politically sensitive disputes to land in court, India’s topmost judiciary has not always kept its decisions and approach to justice above reproach. Think of its awkward reliance on sealed submissions in the past. Or its delay in hearing the electoral bonds case, the pleas of girls in Karnataka shut out of class for wearing hijabs, or even the challenge to Article 370 being scrapped. Too many matters of constitutional import have been hanging fire. Not too long ago, its decision on a plea related to the Gyanvapi mosque case seemed to show amnesia over the Places of Worship Act that it had so firmly upheld in its 2019 Ayodhya ruling. Its recent censure of activist Teesta Setalvad while dismissing a Gujarat riots case was truly extraordinary, with several legal experts and former judges calling upon the apex court to clarify if that precedent meant justice seekers could find themselves in the dock instead. While the apex court’s attempts to defang our sedition law are commendable, lower courts continue to ignore its directions on “bail, not jail" as the default setting on unproven charges. In a scenario where tweets or other online posts can put under-trials behind bars, the judiciary must act as a firewall against unjust denials of freedom. Unfortunately, it’s been falling short.