Our consumer economy is crying out for rescue

For analysts to assess spending patterns and trends across the country, it is imperative that all survey reports are published, even if late. Discrepancies, if any, can always be debated. According to snapshots that appeared in the media of the 2017-18 study, average expenditure was driven down by weak rural demand. It seems likely that a compressive role was played by the twin shocks of demonetization and a somewhat chaotic adoption of our goods and services tax, with informal commerce hit particularly hard by both. A consumption slide after that might well have dragged overall growth down as well. Last fiscal year saw our national output rise just 4.2% over 2018-19, a deceleration that marked an 11-year low. Still, city consumers seemed relatively spend-happy—till coronavirus laid siege. The pandemic’s impact on urban consumer confidence is captured by the Reserve Bank of India’s periodic survey of the same. On a “current situation index" designed with 100 as its neutrality point between optimism and pessimism, its latest reading was 52.3 for November. While this was not as bad as September’s dive to 49.9, its lowest ever, it is alarming that urban Indians were so gloomy even in the midst of a festive season bounce. Anecdotal impressions of a revival apart, sentiment does not seem to have recovered as nicely as hoped. This could be ascribed to perceptions of the general economic scenario, with household incomes under stress, job prospects grim and inflation uncomfortably high. By the central bank’s survey, households retained an optimistic outlook on the situation a year from now, though.