Our covid strategy must make a delta difference

It is not difficult to trace ‘Sars-CoV-2’ back to its origin. It began with symptoms. By way of etymology, ‘Sars’ is short for severe acute respiratory syndrome, a euphemism for a sliding scale of suffocation suffered by those sickened by an outbreak nearly two decades ago. It was caused by a tiny virus that was magnified and seen to have spikes, and so it acquired the prefix ‘corona’, Latin for ‘crown’, which serves as a descriptor for any such pathogen with hooks that help it cling to human cells. ‘Coronavirus’ had four syllables too many, at least for the snappy age of social media, and once the new killer of 2019 was loaded with a ‘novel’, it was a relief to have that word snipped to CoV. This was a surprise only for how long it took. Like much else about the current pandemic, the World Health Organization (WHO) was late on nomenclature. But what Geneva eventually gave us in February 2020 has stuck. The name ‘covid’ is an easy- to-say contraction of ‘coronaviral disease’, though its suffix ‘19’ is rather clunky. Even ‘Sars-CoV-2’, a label given first by the International Committee on Taxonomy of Viruses, has a certain ring to it. With its serial number, it even evokes a world war, an entirely new form of which must be waged if we are to end this menace. Information is our best weapon.

On the mapping of variants, we need to ascend a quick learning curve. Our genomic studies have been much too slow. At the start of India’s second wave, the north had a chunk of Alpha cases, while the west had either Kappa or Delta. As this wave crested in May, the more contagious strains must have gained a larger share of infections. But we lack clarity on this, which makes it hard to assess threat levels. How dominant is Delta? Unlike the UK, we do not have up-to-date data. It’s very important that we do. Recall that a recent British study showed that a single dose of AstraZeneca’s vaccine, used as Covishield here, is not effective enough against B.1.617.2, and a second dose just about qualifies as protection against severe illness. A domestic Covaxin study had earlier found it plausibly useful in generating an immune response to fend off this variant, but, given the limitations of that research, not conclusively so. To win this war, we need to track the virus in all its variety. A sharper strategy could make the ‘delta’ difference we need.

