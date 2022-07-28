Our creator economy and the new art of monetization5 min read . Updated: 28 Jul 2022, 10:04 PM IST
- The rise of affordable smartphones and internet-access packages, coupled with digital media, has made being a creator an easier proposition.
A2022 Global TMT Deloitte study predicts that by 2026 India will have one billion smartphone users. The rise of affordable smartphones and internet-access packages, coupled with digital media, has made being a creator an easier proposition. According to a recent Linktree report, there are 4.2 billion social media users globally; over 200 million of them are creators and 500 million are ‘passion economy’ users. Digital marketing agency AdLift pegs India’s influencer market at $75-150 million and the global market at $1.75 billion.