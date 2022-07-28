Our creator economy and the new art of monetization

YouTube and TikTok star Hank Green says that TikTok’s Creator Fund is inherently unfair to top creators. While the number of users and creators continues to rise, the payout for creators is static ($200 million for creators of the top-performing clips). But while some inequality is inherent in the passion economy, platforms can offer solutions. For example, content creators often find themselves at the mercy of algorithms, being forced to churn out trend-based content. This is because they need to know what the next big thing is, in order to create content that can go viral. This is a cause of concern because authenticity, not algorithm, is what drives the creator economy.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}