Our credit trends point to a worsening problem

India will soon be in a piquant situation as far as credit allocation goes, with individuals set to owe Indian banks more money than industrial borrowers. This is not a good sign for an economy at our stage of development. Our services sector also has a sizeable chunk of loans, so retail debt isn’t about to eclipse the sum of loans taken for business purposes per se, but current trends indicate a slump in capital uptake by manufacturers. According to a Wednesday report in Mint, based on data from the Reserve Bank of India, the share of outstanding retail loans in all advances made by our banks has been expanding steadily, even as Indian industry’s slice shrinks. Back in March 2012, individuals accounted for 18% of our lenders’ loan books. By March 2021, they made up 29%. In contrast, the share of industrial loans shrivelled from 45% to 30% over that period. Fiscal 2021-22 is likely to be the year that households overtake industrial entities as our top bank debtors, though we must note that the latter do have other avenues to raise money, both equity and debt, and large enterprises can easily access cheaper credit from overseas. Still, the numbers reveal a problem that the pandemic has accelerated.

As a proportion of India's economy, gross fixed capital formation—an indicator of funds going into projects that create jobs and crank up national output—slipped from 34.3% in 2011-12 to 27.1% in 2020-21, by the Centre's data. To achieve the economic expansion we're aiming for, however, a rate closer to 40% should be our target. Proportionally less savings going into value generation, as retail domination increases, would push our dream of a $5 trillion economy further away. A high rate of growth in 2021-22 on last year's covid-shrunken base won't suffice to regain the momentum we lost after 2016-17. This was a year marked by the shock of a currency switch from which informal businesses, prodded soon after to go formal by a new taxation system, have struggled the hardest to recover. While consumption kept us going for some time after that shake-up, covid has cast its long shadow on this component of aggregate demand too. In this context, swelling retail credit should serve as a token of assurance, especially if much of it is for contingencies. But credit that creates real assets, yielding real returns, is what our economy needs rather more acutely.

