Our criminal laws must uphold gender justice2 min read 16 Aug 2023, 09:00 PM IST
A trio of bills to replace a colonial-era framework has taken up long overdue reforms but parts that are not in sync with the rights of women and promise of equality need a rethink
A stack of new Bills awaiting Lok Sabha clearance includes a trio set to replace India’s colonial-era criminal laws. The Indian Penal Code (IPC) of 1860 is to be replaced by the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill of 2023; the Code of Criminal Procedure of 1898 will likely be supplanted by the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita Bill; and the Indian Evidence Act of 1872 might have the Bharatiya Sakshya Bill take its place. All three have been referred to a parliamentary panel, whose report is expected in the next session of Parliament. The government cannot be faulted for its intention to modernize our criminal justice system. Among other things, the proposed revisions would update key interfaces to the digital age, make it easier for people to file complaints, speed up legal processes and deploy community service as a form of punishment for light offences. Reforms are crucial in a country where knocking on the doors of courts can be a challenge, a backlog of cases has slowed justice delivery to a crawl and our prisons are overrun with under-trials. The basic draft of the penal book in force dates back to more than a century and even a cursory read would reveal a need to revise our laws. Some of the Centre’s proposals, however, seem to have emerged from a similar crucible, with control as an operative impulse.