Our criminal laws must uphold gender justice

Consider the safety of women. The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) features stricter and wider ranging provisions for offences against women and children, with an entire chapter dedicated to these. Under the IPC, such crimes are under a larger chapter on offences “affecting the human body." The language and tone of the revisions that may get encoded under the BNS, however, betray a binary view of gender that holds fast to the notion of women’s honour being in need of preservation, rather than women being treated as equals. Despite a focus on “protection of women," marital rape would still not be a crime, unless the wife is below 18, the age of consent. The archaic assumption that a married woman is the property of her husband, and that marriage equals irrevocable lifelong consent to sex on demand, therefore looks set for another lease of life, leaving women little control over their sexual and reproductive rights. This, despite India’s tightening of laws on violence against women and the Supreme Court’s taking up of petitions that seek to outlaw wedlock rape. In a society of equal rights, consent must always be in real-time, regardless of all else. Any carve-out implies an individual can legally be deprived of free will—literally objectified, i.e.